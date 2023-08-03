Altina Herbert appointed principal at Nativity Preparatory School in Wilmington

Nativity Preparatory School announced the selection of Altina Herbert as principal of Nativity Prep, effective immediately.

Mrs. Herbert is a lifelong educator who brings extensive experience to this tuition-free Catholic middle school for boys in Wilmington. She has served in roles as both principal and teacher at Serviam Girls Academy which, like Nativity Prep, is based on the Nativity Miguel model. This faith-based education model leverages small classes, longer school days and an extended school year to help children from underserved communities earn acceptance and achieve success in college preparatory high schools.

“The roles of principal at these schools are so connected,” Herbert said. “In both schools the principal has boots on the ground to help support students and faculty grow. My experiences at Serviam will help me at Nativity as I love driving the mission by offering a holistic experience drawing upon faith, community and academics.”

Herbert said she recognizes the importance that partnerships play in schools serving students from challenged communities. She said she looks forward to drawing upon her 15 years experience working in Wilmington at Serviam, Eastside Charter School, and Bright Horizons. Her experience as an elementary/middle school teacher along with her degree in educational technology are some of the ways she will support staff, she said.

“I want to be a beacon to support faculty, working shoulder-to-shoulder, as we build a strong community of learning, growing and improvement of self — always knowing that the boys are the center of all we do,” she said.

A graduate of Smyrna High School, she earned a Bachelor of Arts in elementary education from Delaware State University. She holds a Master of Applied (Educational) Technology from Wilmington University and is currently a doctoral candidate for educational leadership at Delaware State.

“Altina has a perfect combination of training, experience, and perspective that we wanted,” said Brian Ray, president of Nativity Prep. “As we embark upon the 20th anniversary of Nativity, we are thrilled to have Altina leading our efforts to grow young men, guided by the example of St. Francis de Sales, to achieve success beyond middle school and to become the men God has called them to be.”

Nativity Prep is a tuition-free Catholic middle school for boys started by the Oblates of St. Francis de Sales based on the Nativity Miguel Model. Guided by the example of St. Francis de Sales, Nativity strives to educate students, regardless of faith, to maximize their God-given potential. Nativity serves boys from underserved communities in grades fifth through eighth by installing values and empowering them to earn acceptance and achieve success in a college preparatory high school through a rigorous holistic education, strong values and high expectations. Nativity is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Elementary Schools and is located at 1515 Linden Street, Wilmington.