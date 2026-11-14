‘Anyone who cares about children and cares about education should care about governors saying ‘yes’ to this’ — cdow.org/sayyes

“Anyone who cares about children and cares about education should care about governors saying ‘yes’ to this. Without it, it’s just about missing out on another support for education. It just leaves kids without an opportunity.”
— Steven Cheeseman, National Catholic Educational Association
Call Matt Meyer, Delaware: 302-577-3210, email link at governor.delaware.gov
Wes Moore, Maryland: 410-974-3901, email link at md.accessgov.com
STATES MUST OPT-IN BY DEC. 31 FOR ALL STUDENTS TO GET ACCESS TO THIS FUNDING
FIND DETAILS HERE AND HERE.