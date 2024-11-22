Archmere Academy books 38 donors at fall semester blood drive in Claymont — Photo gallery

Archmere Academy’s fall semester blood drive booked a robust 38 donors, including several first-time donors, on Thursday, Nov. 21.

A combination of mostly students, with some teachers and parents in the mix, teamed up to save lives. Minus a few deferrals, the Auks ended up giving 30 units of lifesaving blood bound for local hospitals, Blood Bank of Delmarva (BBD) officials said.

BBD leadership is trying to increase youth donors, especially since high school and college blood drives traditionally account for 25 percent of blood collected during the school year.

Among the Archmere students donating (most of them first-timers) were seniors Charlie Ramsey, 18; Kiisi Salami, 17; Cassidy Fanning, 18 (a second-time donor); Elisabeth Small, 18, and Kate Venditti, 17; and juniors Isabella Anastasia, 16 and Tara Phillips, 17. School counselor and psychology teacher Jon Jezyk also donated because he enjoys helping people with his universal blood type, O negative.