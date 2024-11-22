Former St. Joseph’s head basketball coach Phil Martelli speaks in support of Father Trainor scholarships, Catholic education

WILMINGTON — Phil Martelli, esteemed former basketball coach at St. Joseph’s University, delivered the keynote address to a group of several hundred people Nov. 22 at the Father James Trainor Scholarship Luncheon at the Chase Center.

Bishop Koenig offered the invocation at the annual scholarship lunch sponsored by the Saint Patrick’s Day Society of Wilmington.

The Trainor scholarships were established in the spring of 2005 as a way to honor a unique and inspiring priest, according to the society. The society created the scholarships as a way to recognize Father Trainor’s many years of commitment to the people of Wilmington, where he spent most of his years in ministry. He was known for his strong dedication to the importance of Catholic education.

Each year, an eighth-grade student from a Diocese of Wilmington grade school within the city of Wilmington is awarded $1,000 toward their Catholic secondary education at a high school of their choice. It continues for subsequent years as funding permits.

The society says the scholarships continue Father Trainor’s mission of helping the city by supporting Catholic education and the values it teaches. Since 2005, the society reports, the program has provided $400,000 in scholarships.

Wilmington Catholic school students eligible for the scholarship attend St. Elizabeth, St. Peter Cathedral, Serviam Girls Academy, St. Anthony of Padua, St. Ann and Nativity Prep.

Martelli, currently an ESPN commentator, spent 34 years coaching at St. Joseph’s, the last 24 as head coach. He finished his coaching career as an assistant at University of Michigan.