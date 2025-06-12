Archmere Academy graduates 129 from Claymont campus

CLAYMONT – Archmere Academy graduated 129 seniors on June 1 at the Rocco A. and Mary Abessinio Performing Arts Center. Bishop Koenig presided.

Grace Yang was the valedictorian, and Brianna Yang was the salutatorian. Grace Yang also was recognized as a National Merit Scholar, and she earned departmental honors in mathematics. Brianna Yang was recognized for excellence in history.

Charlie Malloy earned the Archmere Medal, the school’s highest honor. It goes to the senior whose qualities most closely mirror the school’s philosophy and Catholic values. The Activities Medal, the second-highest honor, recognizes service and participation. The recipient was Bridget McNamara.

Emily Mayo received the J. Wood Platt Caddie Scholarship, and the student speaker contest winner was Lilian Domenico. The Christian Service Medal went to Aoife McGurk, and David Pinto received the Campus Ministry Medal.

Departmental honors went to David Pinto, theology; Ivy Adams, science; Josephine Calder, English; Samuel Ryan, computer science; Logan Bustard, Spanish; Lilian Domenico, French; McNamara, music (voice); Kathryn Venditti, music (instrument); Jace Walker, art; and Roman Guerrieri, design.

Luke Merritt received the Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics Medal, and Helen Socorso earned the Humanities Medal.

Carly Polsky won the Women’s Athletic Medal, and the Men’s Athletic Medal went to Malloy.

The Class of 2025 will matriculate at 67 different colleges and universities in 23 different states and the District of Columbia, receiving more than $25 million in scholarships and grants.