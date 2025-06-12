Ursuline Academy welcomes 52 alumnae

WILMINGTON – Ursuline Academy graduated 52 seniors in commencement exercises held May 31 in Laffey-McHugh Gymnasium. Bishop Koenig presided.

Eliza Johnson was the valedictorian, and Olivia Valania was the salutatorian. Johnson earned departmental honors for math, performing arts (achievement), social studies and theology. Valania received departmental honors for world languages.

Jordan Thayer earned the Cross of Merit Award, for exceptional service and loyalty to the school and to the student body. This is the highest award presented at graduation.

The Serviam Award, for exemplifying the school motto, “I will serve,” went to Lola Borsello.

Danielle Wooten received the Laura Lange Capodanno ’46 Award for exemplifying the Ursuline sense of responsibility, spirit, fair play, and dedication to the school and to fellow students.

The Neilia Hunter Biden Award, for outstanding qualities shown through service to country, community, and fellow Americans, was merited by Sophia Wolff. She also earned departmental honors for English and fine arts.

The Sister Catherine Morse Award, for outstanding service and dedication to Ursuline Academy, went to Caroline Poole. She also earned honors for science.

The Sister Berenice McGrory Award, for outstanding involvement and participation in outreach programs in church, parish, or community, was earned by Judith McDowell.

Norah McGlinchey received the President’s Award for excellence in service to school and community and in commitment to Ursuline Academy’s core values.

The Agnes Horty May, Class of 1908, Alumnae Award, given to the student who shows outstanding qualities representing the standard and ideals of Ursuline Academy, including scholarship, extracurricular projects, leadership, and those qualities of character that make for the well being of the whole community, was presented to Nora McDermott.

The following students received the St. Francis de Sales Medal from the Diocese of Wilmington: Borsello, Johnson, McDowell, McGlinchey, Poole, Gabriella Rosato, Thayer, Valania, Wolff and Wooten.

The graduates earned admission to 111 colleges and universities, and they were awarded more than $5.2 million in scholarships and grants. They also completed 5,869 service hours, an average of 113 hours per students.