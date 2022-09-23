Archmere Academy partners with Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia on new course focused on cancer research

Archmere Academy partners with Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia on new course focused...

Archmere Academy introduced a new course this year, Advanced Cancer Research and Analysis, designed for students who are interested in pursuing careers in the medical field.

This course includes a genetics class, a data analysis class, and an internship opportunity with Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) and their Center for Data Driven Discovery in Biomedicine (D3b), spearheaded by Archmere graduate Dr. Jay Storm.

Launched 2016, D3b empowers open-access, collaborative, data-driven scientific discovery on behalf of children everywhere.

During this course, students will learn about the purpose of the D3b program and how to analyze data collected from patients through keynote speakers from and on-sight learning at CHOP. Over the summer, students will also have the opportunity to intern with the D3b program, including shadowing in the hospital setting and research labs, and working on a specific data analysis project. This internship is available exclusively to students enrolled in the course.

Dr. Matthew Wilcox and Ms. Leah Davidson-Wolf from Archmere Academy and co-Executive Directors of D3b, Adam Resnick, PhD and Jay Storm, MD, are leaders in the effort.