Auks field hockey earns shutout win vs. Conrad: Photo gallery

CLAYMONT — Archmere held possession of the ball throughout their field hockey game with Conrad on Sept. 22, and the Auks found the back of the cage with much frequency in an 11-0 victory. Bella Dell’Oso led the Auks with a hat trick.

The Red Wolves opened with possession, but it didn’t take the Auks long to get the ball. When they did, they marched straight downfield, and Maura Read sent a pass to Dell’Oso, whose shot deflected off a defender’s stick and up into the cage just 1:18 in.

The Auks would add two more goals over the next three and a half minutes, from Dell’Oso and Carly Polsky. The final goal of the first came from Elisabeth Jalot, who pounced on a rebound of a Sarah Dahms offering and deposited it.

Archmere added anotner four goals in the second, including two off of penalty corners. After a scoreless third, the Auks picked up the final three goals in the fourth. Dahms had one of them, along with assists on a pair of tallies by Kathleen Schaller.

The Auks outshot Conrad, 23-3, and had an 8-1 edge in penalty corners. Ava Hughes and Jennifer Mineo combined for the shutout. Archmere improved to 5-0 and is off until Sept. 27, when they play at Caravel at 6:15 p.m.

Conrad got 12 saves from Hailey Hughes. The Red Wolves (3-2) host Red Lion on Sept. 27 at 3:45 p.m.

All photos by Mike Lang.