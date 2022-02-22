Bishop Koenig tours St. Peter Cathedral School with students in Wilmington — Photo gallery

Bishop Koenig visited Saint Peter Cathedral School in Wilmington on Feb. 22, the feast of the Chair of Saint Peter.

Students from grades 3–8 gathered with him in the cathedral church for prayer. He then answered their questions and invited them up to the cathedra to explain his coat of arms.

Bishop Koenig went next to the gym to visit grades Pre-K to 2 for their questions. They sang a song for the bishop before he led them in the Lord’s Prayer and gave his blessing.

The bishop ended his tour by reviewing the “Just Mercy” projects of middle school students based on the book which highlights the death penalty and wrongful convictions.