Call your governor today! Future of education here at home depends on it — cdow.org/sayyes

Call your governor today! Future of education here at home depends on...

We adapt to meet the needs of all families – educationally and economically – with additional funding available. We make all teachers’ futures more secure — public, charter, Catholic/independent — by making Delaware and Maryland places where more children live and learn.



–Lou De Angelo, superintendent of schools

Call Matt Meyer, Delaware: 302-577-3210, email link at governor.delaware.gov

Wes Moore, Maryland: 410-974-3901, email link at md.accessgov.com

STATES MUST OPT-IN BY DEC. 31 FOR ALL STUDENTS TO GET ACCESS TO THIS FUNDING

FIND DETAILS HERE AND HERE.