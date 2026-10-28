Is the federal tax credit just for Catholic schools? No, public school students are also eligible for education needs — cdow.org/sayyes

“Is this program only for students at private schools? No, this program is not only for students at private schools. These funds may also be used to help pay for fees that public school students may incur, such as for tutoring or extracurriculars.”
— USCCB
Call Matt Meyer, Delaware: 302-577-3210, email link at governor.delaware.gov
Wes Moore, Maryland: 410-974-3901, email link at md.accessgov.com
STATES MUST OPT-IN BY DEC. 31 FOR ALL STUDENTS TO GET ACCESS TO THIS FUNDING
FIND DETAILS HERE AND HERE.