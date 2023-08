Catholic school educators in the Diocese of Wilmington recognized for milestone years of service — Photo gallery

Catholic school educators in the Diocese of Wilmington recognized for milestone years...

Educators with experience between five and 45 years were recognized after morning Mass for their ministry in Catholic schools at Spirituality Day Aug. 23 at Saint Mark’s High School.

They are:

Five Years

Sharon Anderson St. John the Beloved School

Dan Antonelli Immaculate Heart of Mary School

Thomas Baker Saint Mark’s High School

Hara Blum Saint Mark’s High School

Kelly Bolduc Saint Mark’s High School

Kristen Burke Christ the Teacher Catholic School

Megan Burns Immaculate Heart of Mary School

Philip Cheung Saints Peter & Paul High School

Patrick Colliton Saints Peter & Paul Elementary School

Paul Corbo Padua Academy

Diana Crozier St. Elizabeth Elementary School

Jennifer Curran St. John the Beloved School

Robert DeMasi, Jr. Saint Mark’s High School

Jessica Dzielak St. Mary Magdalen School

Roberta Forwood Immaculate Heart of Mary School

Hazel Freeman Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic School

Jacqueline Gosselin Saints Peter & Paul High School

Julie Gregorio St. Mary Magdalen School

Christa Gunther Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic School

Yi Hu Saint Ann School

Christopher Johnson Good Shepherd Catholic School

Colleen Lodge St. Elizabeth Elementary School

Shaquona Meyers St. Elizabeth Elementary School

Brandy Miller St. Anthony of Padua School

Tina Morroni Immaculate Heart of Mary School

Audrey Moshfeghian Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic School

Elizabeth Perrine St. John the Beloved School

Trissy Salois Saints Peter & Paul Elementary School

Joann Saltysak Mount Aviat Academy

Maria Staman Christ the Teacher Catholic School

Jaclyn Tatnall Saint Mark’s High School

Brooke Terranova St. Elizabeth Elementary School

Tess Walsh St. Peter the Apostle School

Ten Years

Margaret Birney Mount Aviat Academy

Shannon Cicero Mount Aviat Academy

Rita Crowley Saint Ann School

Ray DiVirgilio St. John the Beloved School

Tricia Few Mount Aviat Academy

Meghan Furlong Padua Academy

Michael Holland Saint Mark’s High School

Patrick Jordan St. Elizabeth High School

Jen Malloy Holy Angels School

Katie Parsio Immaculate Heart of Mary School

Jessica Phelps Padua Academy

William Reid Saint Mark’s High School

Kristen Sullivan Saint Mark’s High School

Fifteen Years

Beth Andrew Saints Peter & Paul Elementary School

Marie DeCostanza St. John the Beloved School

April Evans Saints Peter & Paul Elementary School

Teri Fritz Christ the Teacher Catholic School

Matthew Haney St. John the Beloved School

Michael Julian Padua Academy

Bessie Morris Saints Peter & Paul Elementary School

Louisa Puffett Saints Peter & Paul High School

Michael Ruth Nativity Preparatory School of Wilmington

Michele Schneider Padua Academy

Elise Sheetz Padua Academy

Laurin Westerfield Saints Peter & Paul High School

Twenty Years

Lisa Bilodeau Immaculate Heart of Mary School

Marge Delaney St. John the Beloved School

Tina Gallagher Christ the Teacher Catholic School

George Hackett Christ the Teacher Catholic School

Joshua Lattanzi Saints Peter & Paul High School

Meghan O’Connor Mount Aviat Academy

Alex Pool Saints Peter & Paul High School

Twenty-Five Years

JoEllen Clark Immaculate Heart of Mary School

Mary Filippone Catholic Schools Office

Lisa Grande Saints Peter & Paul Elementary School

Cindy Luce Christ the Teacher Catholic School

Robert Maegerle Saint Mark’s High School

Lisa Morrell Saints Peter & Paul Elementary School

Andrea Rossi St. Mary Magdalen School

Paula Ryan St. John the Beloved School

Denise Warrington Mount Aviat Academy

Kate Williams Holy Cross School

Thirty Years

Kathy Jacono St. Mary Magdalen School

Kathleen Mann Saints Peter & Paul Elementary School

Debi Morgan St. John the Beloved School

Nadine Russell Mount Aviat Academy

Vanessa Vavala Padua Academy

Mary Waegele Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic School

Thirty-Five Years

Lisa McCormack Saints Peter & Paul Elementary School

Mary Elizabeth Muir Holy Angels School

Grace Overstreet Holy Cross School

Forty Years

Paula Broll Saints Peter & Paul Elementary School

Eileen Wilkinson Saint Mark’s High School

Forty-Five Years

Sr. Anne Elizabeth Eder, OSFS Mount Aviat Academy

Clare Moore St. Mary Magdalen School