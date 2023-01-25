Catholic Schools Week events in Diocese of Wilmington set for Jan. 29-Feb.4

Schools throughout the diocese will celebrate Catholic Schools Week 2023 with a variety of activities. Here’s a sampling.

* Christ the Teacher Catholic School:

Students in kindergarten through eighth grade will take a field trip to People’s Plaza to see the movie “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” on Tuesday. Students will recite a decade of the rosary on Thursday to pray for those considering a vocation to religious life.

* Good Shepherd Catholic School

Monday will be “Teacher Swap Read Aloud,” and also PJ day, when students are permitted to wear pajamas to school. wear their Crusader crews. Wednesday brings a planetarium in-school field trip — the day’s theme is Out-of-This-World Day and students are encouraged to wear clothing with space themes.

* Most Blessed Sacrament School

Sister Marilyn Bouchard from Joseph House will kick off a new service project on Monday. Students will make Valentine’s for veterans on Wednesday. Religion bingo in the classrooms and a special class project recognizing vocations takes place on Thursday. Friday is packed with sport jersey day, a food drive and a half-court shootout.

* Padua Academy

On Monday, students may add their favorite Catholic school attire to their uniform. Bishop Koenig celebrates Mass on Tuesday, which also includes a religion trivia game. Thursday features a throwback dress-down day, along with bingo at lunch. Students will partake in a variety of cultural activities on Friday.

* Immaculate Heart of Mary School

Students may wear IHM spirit shirts with pajama bottoms on Monday to celebrate “Cozy Up With a Good Book.” The religion bowl will take place Wednesday. The Souper Bowl canned food drive will also take place all week and be collected on Friday.

* Mount Aviat Academy

On Tuesday, there will be tours of the Hammond Hive learning center. On Wednesday, the upper school presents “The Greatest Show” at 7 p.m. Friday is Spirit Day featuring the parents vs. eighth-grade volleyball game. The Scholastic Book Fair and treats for teachers will take place all week.

* Holy Cross School

Monday is silly socks day, with socks being collected to benefit People’s Place. On Wednesday, families are encouraged to join the early morning gathering around the flagpole. Students can accessorize with patriotic jewelry that day. There will be vocations presentations on Thursday.

* St. Ann School

On Monday, each class will participate in a project for neighborhood partners. Coffee with Ms. Casey for all parents is Wednesday morning. Thursday brings a religion bee, and the pre-kindergarten and kindergarten students will enjoy “Mustangs Move” in the gym.Middle-school students will take a trip to the Franklin Institute on Friday.

* St. Elizabeth School

The school will host a service project and scavenger hunt. Bishop Koenig will celebrate Mass on Thursday. There will also be programs about St. Benedict and teacher recognition night. Friday is faculty and staff appreciation day with lunch, a gift card giveaway and a pep rally.

* St. Anthony of Padua

Students will be making cards Monday for Nemours Children’s Hospital. On Tuesday there will be bingo and a Guess the Teacher photo contest. The Home and School will host a sundae bar for all students. They also will write letters to government leaders on Wednesday to ask for support for Catholic Schools Week.

* Holy Angels School

The junior Honor Society will collect boxes of cereal Monday for Cereal Dominoes later in the week. On Tuesday, a dinner fundraiser takes place at La Casa Pasta. On Thursday, there will be dancing in the classrooms featuring Latin and hip hop music.

* St. John the Beloved School

The week will include a service project benefiting the Ministry of Caring. Students can enjoy a dress-down day, pizza for lunch and bingo on Thursday. Jungle John takes place in the gym on Friday.

* St. Mary Magdalen School

Students will write thank you notes to community volunteers on Monday. A Ministry of Caring service project and a whole school Jeopardy game is set for Tuesday. There is a dodgeball tournament on tap for Wednesday. Friday brings a movie and popcorn.

* St. Peter Cathedral School

Fire, police, ambulance workers and others will visit on Tuesday for essential worker day. Thursday is appreciation for teachers, and a field trip to Main Event in on tap for Friday.

* Saint Mark’s High School

Bishop Koenig will be on hand for Mass and a reception. Thursday features Penny Wars and vocations videos, and students will write thank you notes for teachers on Friday. Breakfast will be provided for staff that day, and there will be a pep rally and blessing of throats for the feast of St. Blaise.