Christ the Teacher Catholic School mixes academics, fun at annual summer camp: Photo gallery

NEWARK — More than 80 enthusiastic young people continue to gather for a six-week summer camp at Christ the Teacher Catholic School in June and July, and the campers have plenty to keep them occupied both inside and out.

The camp was open to students in preschool up to sixth grade. It includes an hour of both reading and math instruction each day, according to assistant principal Ashley Torelli. They also have physical education and STEM classes.

Christ the Teacher has partnered with a local pool to give the kids the chance to go swimming once a week. They also have had field trips each Friday, with destinations including Dutch Wonderland, Adventure Aquarium, bowling and Killens Pond State Park in Felton.

Tuesdays have been a favorite for the campers, Torelli said. That day includes pizza for lunch, visits from a local ice cream truck, a bouncy house and a water slide.

Photos by Mike Lang.