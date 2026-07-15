Kulp in Kenya blog: Mass in Nairobi, Karen Blixen Museum, giraffe feeding among the highlights of final day — Photo gallery

Editor’s note: Diocese of Wilmington Associate Superintendent of Schools Tyler Kulp and Deacon Vince Pisano from Holy Cross Parish in Dover traveled to the Ambroseli region of Kenya for eight days this month.

The primary focus of the trip has been the early childhood center in town. The Wilmington delegation worked on several projects there.

By Tyler Kulp

For The Dialog

Day 9 – Mass in Nairobi, Karen Blixen Museum, Giraffe Feeding

The day started with Mass at the Emmaus House with the Sisters of Bergamo. Father Damian, Sister Agatha, and Sister Brenda were all present and praying for us in CDOW.

From there, we went on a car tour of the city of Nairobi. We saw the sacred tree of Kenya – Mugumo. You can not cut it down and walls, roads and houses are built around it.

From there we went to the Karen Blixen Museum. She is known for bringing coffee to Africa, empowering women, writing and being an artist. She wrote her books under a pseudo name because they would not accept women authors. The movie is called “Out of Africa” and is based on her book.

From there, we went to feed the giraffes. It was an amazing adventure and we learned about the different types of giraffes in Africa. In one hour, Deacon Vince Pisano managed to get his finger bit by a giraffe and bought some fun trinkets that his wife will absolutely adore.

After that, we walked around a mall in Nairobi and arrived at the airport.

Thank you all for following along. Please know Deacon Vince and I have prayed for you all in Kenya and are excited to get back to the Delmarva Peninsula.