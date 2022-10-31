‘Dreamland’ at Ursuline Academy kicks off this year’s high school musicals in Diocese of Wilmington

‘Dreamland’ at Ursuline Academy kicks off this year’s high school musicals in...

Most high school musicals in the Diocese of Wilmington happen in the spring, but Ursuline Academy kicks off the performance season during autumn.

“Dreamland” – or a musical riff on Shakespeare’s midsummer set during the declassification of Area 51 – included six shows over two weekends in October.

With musical production from Joseph Louden, the show featured about 20 performers and stage crew, mostly from the all-girls high school at Ursuline along with some boys from Salesianum School. Director Tori Healey and Jenny Torgerson, choreography, also worked on the production.

The spring musicals season kicks off Feb. 17-19 with “Matilda” at Padua.