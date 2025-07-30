Former Salesianum School President Brendan Kennealey named interim president at Nativity Prep, replacing Brian Ray

The board of Nativity Prep in Wilmington has named Brendan Kennealey as interim president.

Kennealey had been president of Salesianum School for 10 years and was one of the founders of Nativity Prep.

He replaces Brian Ray who leaves Nativity effective July 31.

Ray is moving to the Delaware Department of Education as associate secretary of education for finance and operations. Ray held leadership jobs the last 10 years at both Saint Edmond’s Academy and Nativity Prep.

The Nativity board plans to continue a search process for the next president.