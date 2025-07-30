Longtime parish secretary Peg Tillinghast retires after 27 years at St. Dennis in Galena, Maryland

Parishioners at St. Dennis in Galena, Md., will be missing a familiar face and voice after the retirement of a longtime parish presence.

After 27 years as parish secretary, Peg Tillinghast began her long-deserved retirement this summer.

The St. Dennis parish community held a gratitude party June 22 in Tillinghast’s honor.

In addition to serving as the parish secretary she has been a catechist for first Holy Communion students in religious education at St. Dennis for many of those years.

Peg plans to continue being a catechist for the children as she says it brings her so much joy. Many of her past and current students attended the celebration, forming a procession and each giving her a rose at the special occasion held for parishioners to show their appreciation.

Father James Hreha, pastor, said parish members are grateful for her time with the parish and wish her well and many blessings.