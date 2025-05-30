Graduation season under way in Diocese of Wilmington — Photo gallery

It’s the time of year where tassels are flipped, smiles break out and more than a few tears are shed.

Saints Peter and Paul High School in Easton, Maryland, started graduation season in the Diocese of Wilmington with ceremonies at the school auditorium May 22.

After that came Padua Academy, which saw commencement happen on a cloudy, but rain-free Thursday May 29 at Abessenio Stadium in Wilmington.

Up next is Salesianum School on May 30 at 7:30 p.m. in Wilmington.

Bishop Koenig presides at all Catholic high school graduations and is joined by Lou De Angelo, superintendent of schools for the Diocese of Wilmington.

The Saturday May 31 events begin at 10 a.m. at Ursuline Academy in Wilmington.

Saint Mark’s High School follows that day with a 1 p.m. commencement at the school campus in Pike Creek.

On Sunday, June 1, Archmere Academy graduation will be at 1 p.m. at the school.

St. Elizabeth High School closes out commencement season on Monday evening, June 2, 7 p.m. at the school campus.