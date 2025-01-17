Holy Cross High School in Dover names veteran classical educator Allison Eilers as inaugural principal

Holy Cross High School has named Allison Eilers its inaugural principal as the Dover area school prepares for its first year in 2025.

Eilers brings a wealth of educational experience, dedication and a passion for Catholic education to this pivotal leadership role, according to a news release from the school.

Holy Cross High School has been founded with the mission of educating and forming young men and women to live faithfully, think critically, speak truthfully and act justly. As the first principal, Eilers will play a key role in shaping the school’s academic programs, fostering a nurturing and faith-centered environment and building a community of excellence grounded in Catholic tradition, according to the statement.

Her career spans more than two decades, including serving as a teacher, curriculum developer and assistant principal. A committed advocate for classical education, she was instrumental in the launch of a new classical curriculum high school in North Carolina. Eilers holds a bachelor’s degree and dual certification in behavioral science and education from Mercy College, a master’s degree in literacy from Long Island University and a school administration certificate from Wingate University.

“I am deeply honored to serve as the inaugural Principal of Holy Cross High School,” Eilers said in the statement. “This is a remarkable opportunity to inspire the next generation of leaders and thinkers, grounded in faith and the pursuit of truth. I look forward to partnering with our faculty, families, and community to create a vibrant and transformative educational experience.”

Joseph Andrews, chairman of the Holy Cross board of trustees, said, “Ms. Eilers is uniquely equipped to implement Holy Cross High School’s rigorous curriculum. We have every confidence in her ability to serve as the first academic leader of Holy Cross.”

Tom Fertal, school president, echoed Andrews. “Ms. Eilers has the exact experience and skill set needed to implement the vision and mission of Holy Cross. Our students and families will be blessed to be served by such a passionate and accomplished educator.”

In addition to her professional accomplishments, Eilers is a dedicated mentor and an active participant in her Catholic parish in North Carolina. Her leadership philosophy, according to the statement, prioritizes servant leadership, collaboration and the development of the whole person — mind, body, and spirit.

Eilers is in the process of relocating to the Dover area and will assume her duties immediately upon arrival.

For more information about Holy Cross High School and its mission, visit www.hchs.org, or contact Tom Fertal, president, at tfertal@hchs.org.