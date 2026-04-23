Charismatic Renewal under way, we are led into communion with gifts of Holy Spirit — love, service, unity: Bishop William E. Koenig

Over these “Great Fifty Days” from Easter to Pentecost, we have been listening at Mass to readings from the Acts of the Apostles and the story of the early Church after the Resurrection and Ascension of Jesus. This book, often referred to as the “Gospel of the Holy Spirit,” tells how the promised Holy Spirit strengthened, guided, inspired and united those first followers of Jesus. Like those early Christians, we too are called to open our hearts to the work of the Holy Spirit. As the catechism teaches (CCC 799–801), the Holy Spirit is the “master of the interior life” who guides, strengthens and sanctifies the faithful, building up the church in holiness. Through the Holy Spirit, we are led into deeper communion with the Father and the Son, and the gifts of the Holy Spirit awaken in us a greater capacity for love, service and unity.

For almost sixty years, a movement within the Church, known as the Catholic Charismatic Renewal (CCR), has invited people to experience anew the grace of Pentecost and the gift of the Holy Spirit by opening themselves up to the Spirit’s presence so that their lives and communities may be transformed in faith, hope and charity. It is a blessing to know that over these sixty years, such Charismatic Renewal groups have gathered in various parishes throughout our diocese and through prayer and study, individuals in these groups have sought to take the gift of the Holy Spirit and follow the admonition to “fan into flame the Gift of God you have received” ( Timothy 1:6).

In order that Charismatic Renewal continue to enrich in our diocese, I have appointed Deacon José Perez as leader/coordinator of the Hispanic Charismatic Renewal and Deacon Joe LoPorto as leader/coordinator of the English/Anglo Charismatic Renewal efforts.

I am pleased to report that Deacons Perez and LoPorto have in turn formed a Diocesan Charismatic Renewal Core Group to help them in their efforts and will be focusing upon the establishment of one prayer group within each deanery. With support and guidance by the pastor of each selected parish, this measured approach allows each group to be firmly established, nurtured and supported before expanding further into other parishes. As interest and participation grow, prayer groups in additional parishes within each deanery may be gradually established.

The first prayer group will be established at St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Hockessin and will be inaugurated with a prayer gathering on June 4. To launch and bless this effort, I will preside at the celebration of Mass on June 3 at 6:30 p.m. at St. Mary of the Assumption Church. All are welcome, and I especially encourage priests, deacons, those involved and those desiring to be involved in this renewal, to attend this celebration.

I warmly encourage all to remain attentive to parish announcements and to prayerfully consider participation in this movement of spiritual renewal through the anointing and gifts of the Holy Spirit.

As in the first Pentecost, may the Holy Spirit guide and strengthen us now and always with His gifts, filling our hearts with the peace and joy of our risen Lord, and drawing us ever more deeply into an enriched spiritual life and the evangelical mission of the church.

Veni, Sancto Spiritus; Come, O Holy Spirit

For more information:

Deacon Jose Perez, Holy Rosary parish, japerez_1@comcast.net

Deacon Joe LoPorto, St. Mary of the Assumption parish, dcn.joe.loporto@outlook.com