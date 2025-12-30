Holy Cross High School students share holiday spirit at Brookdale Senior Living in Dover.

Students from Holy Cross High School in Camden, Delaware, put their faith into action in December through a community service project at Brookdale Senior Living in Dover.

During the visit, students delivered handmade Christmas cards filled with encouraging messages, sang traditional carols and spent time engaging in conversations with residents.

Their efforts brought joy and companionship to seniors during the holiday season, Principal Allison Eilers said.

“This experience was not only festive but deeply rewarding,” Eilers said. “Our students saw firsthand how sharing time and kindness can make a lasting impact.”

According to Eilers, service is at the heart of Holy Cross’s mission. Opportunities like this inspire students to grow in compassion and leadership, she said.

“When they give of themselves, they bring Gospel values to life and build meaningful connections beyond the classroom,” she said.