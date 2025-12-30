Funeral services for Delaware state police Cpl. Matthew ‘Ty’ Snook set for Monday at Bob Carpenter Center in Newark

Funeral arrangements have been set for slain Delaware state police Cpl. Matthew T. “Ty” Snook, murdered in the line of duty Dec. 23.

The Delaware State Police announced funeral arrangements for Corporal Grade One Snook, a husband, father of a one-year-old daughter and 2009 graduate of Saint Mark’s High School.

Services honoring the life and sacrifice of Cpl/1 Snook will be held on Monday, Jan. 5, at the University of Delaware Bob Carpenter Center, located at 631 S. College Avenue in Newark.

A public visitation will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. At the conclusion of the visitation, a pass and review will be conducted by all uniformed emergency services personnel in attendance. A memorial service will then immediately follow.

At the conclusion of the service, final honors will be presented outside the Bob Carpenter Center, with all ceremonial events expected to conclude at approximately 3 p.m. Interment will be private and closed to the public and the media.

Snook was a member of the wrestling team at Saint Mark’s and the University of Maryland.

With the approval of the Snook family, information regarding an official fund established to support Cpl/1 Snook’s loved ones is available at Help Support Corporal Grade One Snook’s Family | Help a Hero.

On Dec. 23, Corporal Grade One Snook was fatally shot while working an overtime assignment at the Karen L. Johnson Division of Motor Vehicles on Hessler Boulevard in Wilmington.

Corporal Grade One Snook was hired on March 6, 2015, as a member of the 88th Delaware State Police Recruit Class. Following the successful completion of academy and field training, he was assigned to Troop 6 at Prices Corner. Corporal Grade One Snook served on C-shift throughout his career, where he was known as a dependable, professional, and committed trooper.

Blue lights dotted the crowd outside the Hockessin Police Athletic League Center where hundreds gathered for a memorial Dec. 28.

“He lived his life with integrity and heart, and that’s how we choose to remember him here tonight,” said his widow, Lauren Snook. “You’ll hear everyone say that ‘Ty was a good man’ if you didn’t know him. And I’m sorry if you didn’t. But if you did, hopefully you smile when you hear how good he was.”

Snook’s younger brother, Josh, also thanked the crowd for the outpouring of support in recent days.

“From the bottom of my heart, I want to thank you all,” he said. “To honor the legacy of Ty, always remember to help the next man in line.”