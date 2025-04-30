Homeboy Industries founder Father Gregory Boyle set to speak May 6 at Saint Mark’s High School — tickets available

Homeboy Industries founder Father Gregory Boyle set to speak May 6 at...

Father Gregory Boyle, the founder of Homeboy Industries in Los Angeles, will be the inaugural speaker at the Spartan Lecture Series, which kicks off at Saint Mark’s High School on May 6.

The series is designed to bring in distinguished speakers “to educate and inspire our community on a range of engaging topics,” the school said in a news release.

Father Boyle began Homeboy Industries, a gang-intervention, rehabilitation and reentry program, in 1992, aimed at improving the lives of former gang members.

Tickets are $25 and available at www.stmarkshs.net/father-boyle. It begins at 7 p.m. and includes a question-and-answer session and book signing afterward.