Kulp in Kenya blog: Today we ensured that every kid — ages 3-6 — received a pencil, pouch and eraser to take with them

Editor’s note: Diocese of Wilmington Associate Superintendent of Schools Tyler Kulp and Deacon Vince Pisano from Holy Cross Parish in Dover have traveled to the Ambroseli region of Kenya for eight days this month.

The primary focus of the trip will be the early childhood center in town. The Wilmington delegation will be working on a few projects there.

By Tyler Kulp

For The Dialog

Day 6 – Complete the school …

Today we went to 7 a.m. Mass at Christ the King Secondary School. It was incredibly lovely and a beautiful experience.

We arrived in Orarait around 12 pm where we expected to be welcomed by 70 children and families. With the ceremony yesterday, we arrived to more than 300 kids. It was an incredibly warm welcome.

Today we ensured that every kid — ages 3-6 — received a pencil, pouch and eraser to take with them to their homes.

Jonathan M. is the teacher of the school. Today, we were able to provide him a massive cabinet, shelving unit, student table and a teacher desk/shelving. We also surprised him today with around $80 for extra supplies, some teacher clothing and a warm jacket. We also surprised him that we will paying for his schooling starting in August at the local teacher college.

This morning, I gave one of my first pencil pouches to a 5-year-old boy named Ndiyoiki. He was so happy and smiled all day. Every time I turned around, he was looking at me and just thrilled. I was lucky enough to speak with him, his family, and gave him multiple hugs today. His family told me it was the greatest day in the village history.

Tonight we moved locations to Kimana Camp in Amboseli! We are a tired team, but the school is complete and a plan moving forward.