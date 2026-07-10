Kulp in Kenya: In Orarait, group from Wilmington were greeted by entire community with praise, song, and dance — Photo gallery

Kulp in Kenya: In Orarait, group from Wilmington were greeted by entire...

Editor’s note: Diocese of Wilmington Associate Superintendent of Schools Tyler Kulp and Deacon Vince Pisano from Holy Cross Parish in Dover have traveled to the Ambroseli region of Kenya for eight days this month.

The primary focus of the trip will be the early childhood center in town. The Wilmington delegation will be working on a few projects there.

By Tyler Kulp

For The Diocese

Day 4 – First day in Orarait.

The crew left this morning at 8:30 a.m. We drove towards the Tanzania border. After 45 minutes on the road, we turned left and traveled about three miles on a dirt road filled with ruts, cows, bumps, and dirt/dust to Orarait.

Orarait is a village about 10 miles from Mt. Kilimanjaro on the Kenya side.

We were greeted by the entire community with praise, song, and dance.

I shared with the kids my love of fidget spinners and they were very intrigued. My man Paul, who loves wearing Pink like I do, was gifted the spinner.

Deacon Vince Pisanoand I led the charge building two big pieces of cabinetry. We built full piece with three shelves and almost finished a big cabinet with two. We will finish on Monday.

I met a girl named Kena. She was very intrigued with me and my (Carolina) Panther hat. I invited her over to the shelving, where I taught her how to use a drill. She was incredibly friendly and thankful. She has two siblings that go to Orarait ECD.

We also did some painting today at the schoolhouse and helped with outside barrier, fixing holes and cleaning up the sides.

Today was an incredibly special day and to serve this community is one of the best experiences of my life.