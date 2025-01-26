Padua Academy senior Sarah Voigt speaks of impact of Faith and Charity Catholic Appeal: ‘We can contribute in meaningful ways’

Padua Academy senior Sarah Voigt delivered the following remarks at the Faith and Charity Catholic Appeal Circle of Honor event Jan. 13 at St. Jude the Apostle parish in Lewes.

It is a privilege to stand before such a remarkable group of individuals tonight. I would like to extend my personal gratitude to all of you — for supporting the Faith and Charity Catholic Appeal.

Tonight, we gather to share thanks with you for your incredible gifts that impact so many lives. My school is one of the ministries supported by your profound generosity. Your generosity impacted my life – and through my actions, I can impact others.

This year, in my AP psychology class, I learned a simple yet profound truth: every person is shaped by both nature and nurture. Our genetics, or “nature,” lay the foundation, a blueprint etched into our being. Our environment and experiences build upon that foundation, becoming our “nurture.” At first, it might seem as though we’re simply passengers on this journey, shaped by forces beyond our control. But I’ve come to realize that we are not passive.

We are the architects of our destiny. We are blessed with the power to choose in collaboration with Christ. Will we let nature, those inherited traits, define our story, or will we allow nurture, the environment around us, to shape us? More importantly, can we step beyond both and redefine what shapes us with the discernment of God? I’ve come to believe that we are more than the sum of our biology and surroundings. We have the ability to decide who we become.

This realization has followed me through my personal and family history. My grandfather and his ancestors were Indiana farmers, and their wives did not always have educational opportunities. That was the environment they knew.

However, my mother became the first woman in her family to attend a four-year college and achieve a bachelor’s degree, seizing educational opportunities those before her did not have. Although I know her ambitions extend even beyond what she accomplished, she instilled in me the same values she held — values of independence and vision.

Her journey taught me that we have the power to take the best from our nature and nurture while reshaping the parts that limit us. I am determined to continue her dream, working hard to provide opportunities for my future children that I didn’t have. Her story and my role in it remind me that we are not bound by the past; we can, together with God, build something entirely new for ourselves and future generations.

This notion of shaping our own story extends to our impact on others, particularly through acts of philanthropy. We can change lives by giving our time, talents, and treasure. Through acts of generosity, we influence the direction of someone’s life, just as we shape our own. Just as your generosity has shaped my life.

I don’t consider myself especially talented or extraordinary, but I’ve learned that you don’t need to be exceptional to make a difference. Sometimes, it’s enough to give what you have, even if it feels small. In February of my freshman year, I remember sprinting down the stairs of my home, running late as usual. As I passed the television, I caught a glimpse of the TODAY Show reporting the start of the war between Ukraine and Russia. At that moment, I felt little concern. The conflict seemed so far away and insignificant. Yet, as reports of bombings, evacuations, and mass casualties flooded the news, I realized how profound this war was and that it was anything but trivial.

For months, the war dominated the news. Each morning, I was met with more tragedies unfolding in Ukraine. I felt a growing responsibility to help, but as a 15-year-old living over 4,700 miles away, I also felt powerless. Like many others, my first instinct was to donate money. Then I discovered ENGin, a nonprofit focused on helping young Ukrainians practice English. This unique opportunity intrigued me, and I felt this could be a meaningful way to contribute.

I was paired with a Ukrainian student named Milana. In our first lesson, we struggled to communicate due to the language barrier, and I felt disheartened. But I didn’t give up. I used creative methods—incorporating nonverbal cues, adding images, and even learning some basic Ukrainian phrases—to bridge the gap between us. Over time, I got to know Milana beyond her situation. I learned about her aspirations, fears, and joys. Through this experience, I realized that philanthropy isn’t about being perfect; it’s about giving our time and attention to understand someone, it’s about breaking down barriers, and it’s about empowering them to reach their full potential.

This experience taught me that when we give all of ourselves, we do more than offer assistance; we provide the opportunity for someone to rewrite their own story. Whether through a tutoring session, volunteering, or supporting organizations, philanthropy has the power to change lives in ways that may not be immediately visible, but are deeply transformative.

This is why I also deeply value the generosity shown by all of you through the Faith and Charity Catholic Appeal. By your generosity, you support more than 40 ministries, including Catholic Charities and Catholic schools, making a tangible impact on thousands of lives. These donations—have helped to provide shelter, food, education, and vital services to those in need. In fact, Catholic Charities in the Diocese of Wilmington has assisted more than 80,000 people in need, making it one of the largest private social service providers in our community and ensuring that those who are vulnerable receive the care and attention they deserve. Through these acts of generosity that are rooted in care for the person, donors don’t just help—they change lives. We thank you for your dedication and selflessness. Each gift, no matter how large or small, contributes to a greater cause, reminding us that we all have the power to impact the world around us.

I may not have the most special talents, but I’ve learned that we can all contribute in meaningful ways. I made a global impact as a 14-year-old, simply using the fact that I spoke English to help my student follow her dreams of attending college in America. We don’t need to be extraordinary to make a difference. Sometimes, all it takes is a willingness to show up, listen, and give what we have, no matter how small it seems. As the Diocese of Wilmington continues its journey of faith and service, we carry with us the lessons of empathy, understanding, and the power of giving. Just as we strive to break through the limitations set by our own circumstances, let us continue to work to help others do the same, offering them the chance to find their voice, their story, and their potential. We can shape the world around us through our choice to give, informed by faith, one person at a time. Thank you for your continued support of the Faith and Charity Catholic Appeal.