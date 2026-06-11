Fifty seniors graduate from SS. Peter and Paul High School on May 21

Fifty seniors graduate from SS. Peter and Paul High School on May...

EASTON, Md. — Fifty young men and women graduated from SS. Peter and Paul High School on May 21 in exercises at the Wilson Family Auditorium at the school. Bishop Koenig presided.

William Murphy received the Faculty Outstanding Sabre Award. He was also recognized for his performance in Latin and mathematics over four years.

The Adriana Lee Pride and Perseverance Award for exemplary dedication and effort went to Hank Wolters. He also earned the Alumni Spirit Award, chosen by his fellow graduates. Ethan Caccavale received the Father Adrian Furst Award for consistent academic effort and progress, as well as the Lucille O’Reilly Memorial Award for demonstrating academic progress over four years. He also merited the Carson Bower Wilson Compassion and Perseverance Scholarship.

For their achievements in the study of theology, along with their service, compassion and faith, Eryn Callahan received the Sister Padraic Award and Zachary McKay-Byer the Msgr. Irwin Award. McKay-Byer also earned the St. Francis de Sales Board Scholarship, for commitment to exceptional leadership, accomplishment and loyalty to school and community.

The Christopher Maxwell Literary Award for excellence in writing went to Elizabeth Assanti di Cupillo. Brooke Stabler received the St. Therese of Lisieux Award for overcoming adversity, and Annie Albright earned the Lilli Rossi Service Above Self Award.

Lucy Rankin and Canin Parks received the American Legion Award. Porter Bishop received the Eileen Siemer Schauber Award, which goes to a graduate pursuing a health-related field of study.

Albright earned the Edward L. Walmsley Memorial Scholarship, and Eryn Callahan, Madeleine Cronan and Jules Stepp got the Elks Club Award. The Delegate Tom Hutchinson Award went to Stepp, Kayla Davis, Colton Evans and Cronan. Davis, Evans and Stepp also received the Sen. Johnny Mautz Award.

Seven students received the Christopher Adams House of Representatives Award. They are Albright, Cronan, Evans, Xandar Fletcher, Gus Hogan, Taylor Holden and Stepp. Brynn Reibly, Stepp and Cronan won the Mid-Shore Community Foundation Award.

Grant Messick earned the Grand National Waterfowl Educational Trust Scholarship, and Ashley Handy and Stepp took the Soistman Family Dentistry Scholarships. Cronan and Zachary McKay-Beyer received the Easton Rotary Club Award, and the Sen. Chris van Hollen Award for public service went to Hank Wolters.

Three students earned a state of Maryland merit scholastic award for placing in the top five percent in terms of cumulative grade-point average statewide. They are Kinsleigh Engler, William Murphy and Reagan Handy.

Departmental honors went to Kylie Kronsier and Gus Hogan, theology; Kelley Abell, British literature; Evans, Honors British literature, AP calculus, robotics and four-year computer science; Albright, AP literature, anatomy and physiology; Engler, yearbook, four-year Engilsh and AP calculus; and Braeden Wefelmeyer, four-year social studies and graphic design;

Also, di Cupillo, personal finance and performing arts; Liam Dumbaugh, pre-calculus; Angela Webb, probability and statistics; Handy, honors physics and four-year science; Charlotte Lewis, performing arts; and Eden Zimmerman, four-year art.

J.J. Rardin and Avery McCall were honored for demonstrating athletic excellence and sportsmanship. McCall also received the John P. Herity Memorial Award for dedication to the SS. Peter and Paul athletic program.

The Sabre Salute Standout was Stepp.