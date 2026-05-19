Pair of Holy Cross High School students gain awards in DART Annual Statewide Transit Poster Contest

Leonard, a ninth-grade student, and Riddle, a tenth-grade student, were recognized for their outstanding entries among more than 80 submissions from students across Delaware.
This year’s contest theme, “DARTLEY’s Passport to Discovery: Where Could DART Take You?”, encouraged students in grades 6 through 12 to explore their creativity while reflecting on travel, imagination, and the role of public transportation in everyday life.
“Emmy and Patrick’s work really stood out for its originality, strong artistic technique, and the way they captured a true sense of exploration and discovery,” said Adam Leonard, art teacher at Holy Cross High School.
“We are incredibly proud of Emmy and Patrick’s accomplishments. Their success reflects not only their individual talent, but also the strength and growth of our arts program here at Holy Cross,” said Tom Fertal, Head of School.
Adding to the celebration, DART First State sent its mascot, DARTLEY, to the Holy Cross High School campus to present the awards in person and take photos with the winners.
“The visit created a truly memorable and exciting experience for both our students and the entire school community,” said Leonard.