Pair of Holy Cross High School students gain awards in DART Annual Statewide Transit Poster Contest

Leonard, a ninth-grade student, and Riddle, a tenth-grade student, were recognized for their outstanding entries among more than 80 submissions from students across Delaware.

This year’s contest theme, “DARTLEY’s Passport to Discovery: Where Could DART Take You?”, encouraged students in grades 6 through 12 to explore their creativity while reflecting on travel, imagination, and the role of public transportation in everyday life.

“Emmy and Patrick’s work really stood out for its originality, strong artistic technique, and the way they captured a true sense of exploration and discovery,” said Adam Leonard, art teacher at Holy Cross High School.

“We are incredibly proud of Emmy and Patrick’s accomplishments. Their success reflects not only their individual talent, but also the strength and growth of our arts program here at Holy Cross,” said Tom Fertal, Head of School.

Adding to the celebration, DART First State sent its mascot, DARTLEY, to the Holy Cross High School campus to present the awards in person and take photos with the winners. “The visit created a truly memorable and exciting experience for both our students and the entire school community,” said Leonard.

At Holy Cross High School, moments like these reflect the school’s commitment to educating the whole student. Fostering not only academic achievement, but also creativity and character. Rooted in its mission, Holy Cross High School strives to develop students who are thoughtful, engaged, and prepared to use their talents to make a meaningful impact in the world. “The accomplishments of Leonard and Riddle are a powerful reflection of our mission in action, showing how our students are encouraged to discover, develop, and share their unique gifts,” said Fertal.