Home Education and Careers Saints Peter and Paul High School students capture awards in Knights of...

Saints Peter and Paul High School students capture awards in Knights of Columbus essay contests

By
The Dialog
-
The 10 Saints Peter and Paul High School student-essayists who were winners in the Knights of Columbus Essay Contests on Faith/Word of God or Patriotism/American Greatness.

Ten Saints Peter and Paul High School student-essayists were winners in the Knights of Columbus essay contests on faith/word of God or patriotism/american greatness.

The winners included, freshmen: runner-up, Justin Callahan, ($500) and champion, Maria del Puppo ($1,500).

Sophomores: fourth-place winner, Chase Olavsrud ($200); third-place winner, Keon Otmishi ($300); runner-up, Robert Hayes Murphy ($500) and champion, Sullivan Moore ($1,500).

Juniors: fourth-place winner, Tara Foley ($200); third-place winner, Angie Webb ($300); runner-up, Kaylin Palmer ($500); champion, Linh Nyugen ($1,500).

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR