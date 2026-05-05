Permanent Deacon Cohort 2029 in Diocese of Wilmington will receive Rite of Admission to Candidacy for Holy Orders May 16

Permanent Deacon Cohort 2029 in Diocese of Wilmington will receive Rite of...

Ten men in the deacon formation program for the Diocese of Wilmington as aspirants are scheduled to be admitted to the candidacy stage on May 16 at Holy Cross Church in Dover.

Bishop Koenig will hold the Rite of Admission to Candidacy during the 5 p.m. Mass.

Eight of the men are from parishes outside of New Castle County. All are married. They (and their wives) are Charlie Baggs (Yvette), Our Mother of Sorrows; Tom Cypher (Janet), St. Francis de Sales; Victor Gregory (Marcella), St. Mary of the Assumption; Dave Kaltenbaugh (Jane), Holy Cross; Jose Lavo (Rosa), St. Christopher; Dave Murray (Denise), St. John the Beloved; Lee Olmstead (Lisa), Holy Cross; Jason Pfirman (Jessica), St. Francis de Sales; Bob Webster (Gloria), St. Ann, Bethany Beach; and Al Wylie (Mary), Holy Cross.

Candidates for the permanent diaconate participate in a year of discernment that includes spiritual direction, interviews and psychological testing. They then begin a four-year formation program of spiritual, theological and pastoral training.

After Bishop Koenig ordains them, they will be assigned to serve in parishes and other ministries in the diocese.

Permanent deacons assist priests at Mass and are allowed to proclaim the Gospel, deliver homilies, and officiate at weddings, baptisms and funerals. They cannot hear confessions. Outside church, they participate in a variety of ministries, including home visits and prison chaplaincies, for example.