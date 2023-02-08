Rachael Killackey of Magdala Ministries joins ‘Catholic Conversations’ in Newark with ‘Finding Freedom in a Pornified World’

Rachael Killackey of Magdala Ministries joins ‘Catholic Conversations’ in Newark with ‘Finding...

The ongoing “Catholic Conversations” series at St. Thomas More Oratory in Newark takes a look Feb. 16 at difficult topic of interest.

Rachael Killackey, founder and director of Magdala Ministries, will deliver a talk entitled “Finding Freedom in a Pornified World.”

Magdala Ministries describes itself as “a place of honesty, hope, and healing for women of faith struggling with sexual addiction.”

Killackey is a Colorado native who earned bachelors and masters degrees in theology from Ave Maria University. After beginning to share her testimony in college, she has heard dozens of stories of healing from sexual addiction, and is pursuing certification in sexual addiction therapy.

Aside from Magdala, she has worked in diocesan ministry and the pro-life movement. Killackey and her husband, Tommy, live in Tampa.

The lecture begins at 7 p.m. at the parish on the University of Delaware campus at 45 Lovett Ave, Newark.