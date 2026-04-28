Home Education and Careers Diocese of Wilmington high school seniors honored with St. Francis de Sales...

Diocese of Wilmington high school seniors honored with St. Francis de Sales Award

By
For The Dialog
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Students from Archmere Academy process in as 10 students from each high school in the Diocese of Wilmington gather for the St. Francis de Sales Awards Convocation at St. Margaret of Scotland Church on April 15. Dialog photo/Don Blake

Seventy high school seniors — 10 from each Catholic high school — received the St. Francis de Sales Award on April 21 in a ceremony at St. Margaret of Scotland Church.

Bishop Koenig presented each of the students with an award medal that features St. Francis de Sales on the front and the invocation, “St. Francis de Sales, pray for us,” on the back.

St. Francis de Sales is the patron saint of the Diocese of Wilmington. An accomplished preacher and writer, he is known for his goodness, patience and mildness. Honorees are selected for excellence in faith development, scholarship, service, leadership and citizenship.

Pastors and elementary administrators joined secondary administrators at the St. Francis de Sales Convocation.

Below is a listing of the 2026 St. Francis de Sales Award honorees.

Archmere Academy

Luca Anerino
Kindred Ballard
Madelyn Benson
Don Bogey
Meredith Finger
Ethan Flores
Michael Hagerty
Kennedy Harrington
Colin Mosley
Cecilia Patiño

Padua Academy

Riley Bransfield
Natalie Campbell
Mary Drost
Kailani Enos
Emily Glowacki
Miki Hane
Hayden Housey
Audrey Kehner
Elsa Lutcher
Kasey Nwokobia

St. Elizabeth

Alexander Soto
James Adair
Hannah Griffith
Skylar Bolden
Kennedi Fawcett-Haley
Christopher Reilly
Craig Sweeney
Stephen “Joey” Hilton
Ellie Koontz
Ahshira Wilson

Saint Mark’s

Paula Abreu
Lauren Daly
Jake DiGennaro
Gabrielle Dinardo
James Echeverria
Aleksandra Kushkieva
India Mack-Alfred
Luke Podolak
Lauren Tyree
Lilly Weisenfels

SS. Peter and Paul

Annie Albright
Eryn Callahan
Mason Jacobs
Charlotte Lewis
Avery McCall
Zachary McKay-Beyer
William Murphy
Lucy Rankin
Trenth Turner
Hank Wolters

Salesianum School

Rocco Abessinio
Abraham Castellano
Joseph Conley
Jack Cunningham
Connor Dever
E.J. Hill
Chase Kennedy
Lucas Lyons
Kyle Morris
Michael Walsh

Ursuline Academy

Cecilia Binnersley
Lydia Durkee
Claire Gordon
Alice McAleenan
Charlotte McFadden
Kaitlyn Rzucidlo
Johanna Schlecht
Anne Schofield
Mia Thayer
Isabel Vattasseril

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