Abessinio Foundation makes $3 million donation for upgrade of Archmere Academy performing arts center — Photo gallery

CLAYMONT — School assemblies often make for happy students and that was true the morning of Nov. 15 at Archmere Academy.

About 400 Archmere high school students filed into the school theater to learn there is a major donation being made to upgrade … the theater.

The Rocco and Mary Abessinio Foundation has made a $3 million donation to Archmere Academy; two million to underwrite the renovation of the Performing Arts Center, constructed in 1983, and one million for need-based scholarships.

Brian Manelski, theater director, spoke to the students about the significance of the theater.

“We began our careers here sitting right there in orientation,” he said, pointing to students in the front row.

“That’s the first time, as we begin here, in the theater as a community in this auditorium. And then the last place you’ll be as an Auk will be in this theater at graduation. It’s an important part of our community.”

The Archmere campus includes eight buildings on 30 acres. It is the alma mater of President Joe Biden. Before it became a school, Archmere was the country estate of John J. Raskob, his wife, Helena Springer Green, and their 13 children. Raskob sold his property to the Norbertine Fathers in 1932 and Archmere opened that year as a boarding and day school for boys.

“As a school and faith-filled community, we are so grateful for the continued philanthropy of Rocco and Mary Abessinio,” said Michael Marinelli, head of school and Archmere alum. “The foundation’s gift is the largest one-time gift ever received by Archmere Academy. The Abessinio family has been most supportive of our educational and formative work over the years.”

Officials expect renovation work to begin shortly after graduation in June 2024. It is scheduled to be completed in January 2025.

One million of the $2 million for the performing arts center has been established as a dollar-for-dollar challenge grant, hoping to encourage other donors to contribute to the renovation project, school officials said. The center will include a 700-seat theater, lobby, art gallery, backstage “green room,” dressing rooms and choral and band rooms. The official name for the complex will be “The Rocco A. and Mary Abessinio Performing Arts Center.”

Peter Abessinio, one of the well-known philanthropic couple’s four children, represented his parents at the school announcement. The couple have long supported Catholic education throughout Delaware and elsewhere.

“My parents couldn’t make it today, but they very excited to support Archmere in this fashion,” he said.

“My father credits his success in life to hard work, commitment to family and faith in God. He sent all his children to Catholic school. When he started his business in 1986, his number one priority was to ensure his children received a Catholic education. And although there were some difficult years financially, we all received that education.

“Now that my father is in a position to give back, he is choosing to support Catholic education,” Peter Abessinio said. “He has supported Catholic institutions in the area in a variety of ways. For Archmere, he recognized the quality of education, the commitment to the Catholic faith and the tight community of people that make up the Archmere community.”