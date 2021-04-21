Saint Mark’s kicks up the spooky dust with the musical production of Addams Family — Photo gallery

Saint Mark’s kicks up the spooky dust with the musical production of...

Practicing pandemic safety protocols while working to produce a high school musical isn’t the easiest of tasks.

Saint Mark’s High School pulled it off with “Addams Family” over the weekend.

Shows Friday, Saturday and Sunday wowed the socially-distanced gathering at the school.

Photographer Don Blake was there to capture the action.

Other musicals this season have included “Into the Woods” at Archmere Academy.

More are planned.

Salesianum School will perform “Little Shop of Horrors” available for online streaming only beginning May 14. Depending on the conditions of the pandemic at that time, it will be determined whether a minimum audience will be accommodated for live viewings. Students from Padua Academy and Ursuline Academy will be part of the production.

Ss. Peter and Paul performs “Mozart’s Magic Flute” in Easton, Md.

St. Elizabeth has a musical planned for later this year.