Saint Mark’s kicks up the spooky dust with the musical production of Addams Family — Photo gallery

Students perform the Addams Family musical at Saint Mark’s High School, Saturday, April 17. Dialog photo/Don Blake
Practicing pandemic safety protocols
while working to produce a high school musical isn’t the easiest of tasks.
Saint Mark’s High School pulled it off with “Addams Family” over the weekend.
Shows Friday, Saturday and Sunday wowed the socially-distanced gathering at the school.
Photographer Don Blake was there to capture the action.
Other musicals this season have included “Into the Woods” at Archmere Academy.
More are planned.
Salesianum School will perform “Little Shop of Horrors” available for online streaming only beginning May 14. Depending on the conditions of the pandemic at that time, it will be determined whether a minimum audience will be accommodated for live viewings. Students from Padua Academy and Ursuline Academy will be part of the production.
Ss. Peter and Paul performs “Mozart’s Magic Flute” in Easton, Md.
St. Elizabeth has a musical planned for later this year.
Sean Hobson and Alyssa Ayala perform the Addams Family Musical at Saint Mark’s High School, Saturday, April 17, 2021. Dialog photo/Don Blake
Sean Hobson performs the Addams Family Musical at Saint Mark’s High School, Saturday, April 17, 2021. Dialog photo/Don Blake
Emma DiSabatino performs the Addams Family Musical at Saint Mark’s High School, Saturday, April 17, 2021. Dialog photo/Don Blake
Reaghan Jones-Press performs the Addams Family Musical at Saint Mark’s High School, Saturday, April 17, 2021. Dialog photo/Don Blake
Sean Hobson, Reaghan Jones-Press,and Alyssa Ayala perform the Addams Family Musical at Saint Mark’s High School, Saturday, April 17, 2021. Dialog photo/Don Blake
Ethan John and Jose Abreu perform the Addams Family Musical at Saint Mark’s High School, Saturday, April 17, 2021. Dialog photo/Don Blake
Stephanie Anderson in the role of Lurch. Dialog photo/Don Blake
Lily Abrams performs the Addams Family Musical at Saint Mark’s High School, Saturday, April 17, 2021. Dialog photo/Don Blake
Amelia Matt performs the Addams Family musical at Saint Mark’s High School, Saturday, April 17, 2021. Dialog Photo/Don Blake
