Mount Aviat Academy students top 1,200 pairs of pajamas collected for ill children

CHILDS, Md. – Students at Mount Aviat Academy in Childs, Md., participated in the My School Cares pajama collection for the Casey Cares Foundation as a Lenten service project. They collected a total of 1,266 pairs of pajamas, with the kindergarten coming in on top with 256 pairs.

A single kindergarten student named Rosemary brought in 155 pairs by herself, and an alumna made the project hers for Lent as well and delivered 145 pairs to the school. The Girl Scout troop of one student also pitched in. The eighth grade was tasked with organizing the donations.

Chick-fil-A partnered with Casey Cares for the collection. The pajamas will be distributed to critically ill children on their birthdays, during hospital stays, and for in-home treatments.