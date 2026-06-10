Home Education and Careers Saints Peter and Paul High School in Easton, Maryland, adds 50 men...

Saints Peter and Paul High School in Easton, Maryland, adds 50 men and women as members of alumni — Photo gallery

By
For The Dialog
-
Saints Peter and Paul High School graduation was May 21 in Easton, Md. Contributed photo.

EASTON, Md. — Fifty young men and women graduated from Saints Peter and Paul High School on May 21 in exercises at the Wilson Family Auditorium at the school. Bishop Koenig presided.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR