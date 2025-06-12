Salesianum School awards diplomas to 198

Salesianum graduated 198 seniors in commencement exercises on May 30 in Father Birkenheuer Gymnasium. Bishop Koenig presided.

Jonathan Ransom received the Rev. Thomas A. Lawless, OSFS, Award for the highest academic ranking over four years, and he delivered the introductory address. Ransom received departmental honors for English.

Mitchell Cummings gave the commencement address, and he was recognized for leadership and service to student council. Brady Mercante received the first diploma on behalf of the graduating class, and he received departmental honors for architecture, drafting and architectural design.

Aiden Dietrich earned the Provincial Medal of Honor, the highest award presented at graduation.

Other departmental honors went to Charles Brecht, theology; Andres Lorenzo, mathematics and physics; Michael Guarino, computer science, chemistry and Spanish; Nicholas Giannetta, biology; Benjamin Miller, social studies.

Also, Justin Anderson, American Sign Language; John Darch, Latin; Cole Rzucidlo, dramatics and mixed choir; Colin McLaughlin, musicianship; Trevor Bengal, digital media; Henry Hollis, visual arts; and Brady Smith, physical education;

James Szpak was recognized for excellence as a scholar-athlete. R.J. Johnson and Ethan Walther earned medals for excellence in athletics.

The Salesianum Alumni Master Award for moral responsibility and good citizenship went to Patrick Dillon. Ian Fahnoe merited the Tyler Brown Pillar of Service Award, and Christopher Cobb earned the Joseph Boxler Award for outreach to others in time of need. The Guido Schiavi Spirit of Salesianum Award was presented to Tanner Williams.

Sam Gibson received the Vincent Kowalewski Memorial Award for exemplifying courage and fortitude in the face of adversity. The November 14 Award, which recognizes the date of Salesianum’s integration in 1950, went to Alexander Wang.