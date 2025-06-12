Salesianum School: ‘We stand side by side next to each other, and experience life together’

Speech by Mitchell Cummings.

In 1945–during World War II— a Japanese boy stood in front of a funeral pyre with his little brother on his back. He was there to cremate him. When a soldier saw the boy standing there—lips bleeding from how tightly he was biting them, fighting back tears—he stepped forward and offered to carry the burden for the boy. The young child replied, “He’s not heavy, he’s my brother.” That same saying, inspired by a little boy, is popular amongst all soldiers in combat.

When there is a fallen, or wounded, comrade in war, the men to the left and right carry his weight. He is never a burden, he is their brother. Although this isn’t war, growing up is its own battle, and in the tough times we all rely on each other for emotional and moral support. Like soldiers, we face challenges— at home, in the classroom, on the field. But we help each other out along the way. It’s not because we have to, we choose to. He’s our brother.

Boys often grow up learning to suppress their emotions, to hide them from people so they appear strong rather than soft… not here… because after every Mass, a student delivers a Salesian reflection where they are able to be vulnerable and express their true feelings. And when they are done, they are met by a thousand kids giving them a standing ovation. You experienced it last night at Baccalaureate after Tanner’s reflection.

We learn here that being strong means being supportive. It means carrying your brother when he is struggling. It also means allowing yourself to be carried by your brothers. There are students behind me who have battled depression and may still be battling. Maybe in silence, or maybe out loud. Many of these students beat depression and are now peer counselors in our first year having our Wellness Center. They carried a burden and are now helping others.

That is what Salesianum is all about. We stand side by side next to each other, and experience life together. Our theme this year, Brothers Unite, is drawn from a quote by St. Francis De Sales— “We must not be angry with one another on the way; rather, we must march on as a band of brothers, united in meekness, peace, and love.”

In our freshman year, we lost a classmate to suicide. Jaden Earl was in many of our classes, and for those of us who didn’t get the chance to meet him, he was still our brother. This loss hurt us, but it brought us closer. We started to learn what it means to support one another, talk to one another, and carry each other. To learn the meaning of the phrase, “He’s not heavy, he’s my brother.”

To march as a band of brothers—not in armor, but in faith; not with weapons, but with love. And to understand that when one of us stumbles, another stands ready to help—not because he must, but because he is his brother.

Like many of us in this class, I’ve carried the memory of other challenges throughout my years at Salesianum. On October 3, 2017, a childhood friend of mine, Anthony Penna, passed away as a result of traumatic brain and spinal injuries from a fatal car accident. Seven years earlier, Anthony had handed me my first lacrosse stick, introducing me to the game that would shape my life forever.

The sport that taught me how to value brotherhood, how to fight for something bigger than myself, how to play for those beside me and for those who came before us. And how to play for those who can’t anymore…

I wish I could thank him.

Anthony never knew when his last game would be…

He never even got to graduate…

I wear No. 15 on my back, to carry his legacy — just like the boy who carried his brother.

Tomorrow will be my last time I will ever wear the gold helmet… The last time I get to play lacrosse with my best friends. And as I march alongside my best friends as a band of brothers, I will play for the people who have been with me through it all. Nothing is as strong as our brotherhood, and I will be forever grateful for my experience at Salesianum.

Parents — Mom, Dad — thank you for everything that you do. We appreciate everything that you do for us, even if we don’t make it known. Thank you for always supporting us when we need you the most.

Thank you, moms, for those little notes you would put in our lunch box in kindergarten. Thank you for dropping off lunch and our iPads when we left ours at home. Thank you, dads, for driving us to years of practices and tournaments. Thank you for being our heroes. We look up to you more than anyone, and we all hope to be like you. Thank you for pushing us to be the best we can. I can’t express how much I, and the rest of us, appreciate everything that you do for us.

Love you, Mom. Love you, Dad.

Teachers, coaches, faculty, and staff— thank you for everything you have done for us the past 4 years. Thank you, Father Beretta and Father Brian, for truly caring about each of us. Thank you, Mr. Adams, for your constant support and dedication. Thank you, Mr. Menicucci and Mr. Lee, for your incredible lectures. Thank you, Coach Healy, Coach Delle Donne and all of my coaches, for helping me become the person I am today.

Thank you all for not just being teachers or coaches, but being our mentors, role models, and friends—carrying us when we needed it and showing us how to carry others. You challenged us when you saw potential. You believed in us when we may not have believed in ourselves. Your love and dedication helped build our character and put us in the right direction that’s best for our future. Thank you for everything.

And for my brothers. High school is over. Just like that. In the blink of an eye— all of it is in the past.

No more lunch table conversations that make you laugh so hard people look at you funny.

No more locker room debates that make you want to punch someone.

No more homecomings or proms.

No more conversations in the parking lot after school.

No more showing up to school and seeing your best friends, dapping them up like it’s a sacred ritual.

No more student sections or silent night games.

No more joking with your favorite teacher like he’s your uncle.

No more pep rallies or house games.

It’s all over now. It feels pretty unreal, but all good things have to come to an end. It’s hard to realize how much we had, until it is now over.

So thank you brothers. Thank you Noah Micks for always having a smile on your face.

Thank you Brady McBride and Aiden Lego for showing true friendship from such a young age. Thank you Aiden Dietrich and Gannon Tolmie for being an inspiration to all of us.

Thank you Chris Cobb, Eli Ecret, Sam Gibson, Garrett Lewis, Sam Jacobson, and Zo Delaine, for your vulnerability and stories that you have

shared. Thank you Gavin Needs for showing us how much the brotherhood means to you. Thank you Tanner Williams, Luca Rossi, Jack Cordery, and James Degnan, for making this year on Student Council so special. Thank you Jonathan Ransom, Michael Guarino, Jimmy Szpak, and Andres Lorenzo, for motivating all of us to work hard in the classroom. Thank you TJ Horsman and Will Christopher for your constant positivity.

And if I didn’t mention your name, it’s only because I have a time limit up here. I am beyond thankful for all of you behind me, and I wouldn’t change anything about any of you. You are all the reason why these past 4 years have been so impactful. You are the reason for all of our successes this year, and years before.

I couldn’t be more grateful for what we have added this year to the long legacy of this Brotherhood. It is hard to let go and leave this place, but I wouldn’t want to change a single moment. This school is not about the building, but it’s about the people that we met along the way. I am beyond blessed with what this school has been able to give me.

Seniors, and soon to be alumni, always remember the words of our school motto… take hold and never let go. Never forget what we have here, and always hold this place close to your heart. Be proud to be a Salesianum alum. It helped

shape us to be the men we are.

Whether we feel ready for the next step after we walk out those doors or not, remember what we have learned here from the first day: success isn’t about becoming someone else. It’s about becoming fully and truly yourself.

The world doesn’t need more perfect people; it needs more real people who live with purpose, courage, and integrity. So go forward, be who you are, and be that well.

My name is Mitch Cummings, and I am the person I am today because of this school. It’s hard to leave a place that means so much to us, but it isn’t about what we are losing.

It is about the lessons, the memories, and the spirit of Salesianum that we will carry like a brother on our back until we die… While we may be leaving Salesianum, it will never leave us.

Class of 2025– None of you have been too heavy, you have all been my brothers. Thank you Salesianum. Long Live The Brotherhood.

Brothers Unite. Live Jesus.