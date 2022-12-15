Ss. Peter and Paul High School inducts 21 into National Honor Society

EASTON, Md. — Twenty-one students from Ss. Peter and Paul High School in Easton, Md., were recently inducted into the Dominican chapter of the Ss. Peter and Paul National Honor Society. These students met or exceeded the minimum standards for scholarship, service, character and leadership, according to the school.

The following students were inducted: Robert O’Connor, Schuyler Gary, Maguire Perry, Peter Anderson, Wiiliam Hamilton, Morgan Quade, Reilly Bramble, Cadence Kelly, Brayden Smith, Evan Dundon, Ryan Kelly.

Also, K’den Spears, Vincent Dyer, Davis Kimminau, Emmary Sweeney, Morgan Earls, Leonel Loiaza-Paucar, Evan Villano, Aaron Ewing, Michael McHale and Genevieve Webb.

In addition to their other service activities, the NHS also coordinates the largest peer-tutoring organization in the school.