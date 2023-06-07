St. Elizabeth High School holds commencement at St. E Center: Photo gallery

WILMINGTON — The 79th graduating class of St. Elizabeth High School took place June 5 at the St. E Center. In addition to Bishop Koenig and pastor Father Roger DiBuo, former pastor Father Norman Carroll and former associate pastor Father Brian Lewis were on hand to celebrate the graduates.

All photos by Mike Lang.