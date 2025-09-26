St. Elizabeth School graduate Adrienne Tolvaisa takes over as principal, Stacey Reyburn is assistant principal

St. Elizabeth High School graduate Adrienne Tolvaisa took over as interim principal at St. Elizabeth School effective Sept. 22, parish pastor Father Roger DiBuo announced.

She replaces Shelley Luckett. Tolvaisa will be assisted by Stacey Reyburn, admissions director, who will also serve as interim assistant principal. Both school leaders have connections with St. Elizabeth School as teachers and parents.

“Both administrators have a passion for the continued success of the school and its mission,” Father DiBuo said in a statement to the school community. “I am glad to welcome them to their new roles. I have asked the Catholic Schools Office to support both school leaders in their new responsibilities.”

Tolvaisa, a graduate and longtime parishioner at St. E’s, has a bachelor’s degree in early childhood/elementary education and a master’s in instructional leadership, both from Neumann University. She began her teaching career at St. Hedwig School in Wilmington before going to Good Shepherd School in Perryville, Md. She also has worked as director of Today’s Child Learning Center and in administration at Family Support Services in Pennsylvania and at Brookline Academy.

Reyburn is a veteran of more than 20 years teaching in Catholic schools. A Wilmington University graduate, she has taught in the Diocese of Wilmington at Holy Angels School, the former St. Catherine of Siena School as well as St. Elizabeth. Married and the mother of two, Reyburn is also the school’s cheerleading coach.

Father DiBuo said there will be a faculty meeting Oct. 3 and students are off from school.

“Through the intercession of St. Elizabeth may our school continue to succeed in its mission,” Father DiBuo said. “May God bless you for providing your children with quality Catholic education.”