Share in the Spirit: Frequently asked questions

What is the Share in the Spirit campaign all about?

Share in the Spirit is an annual collection for tuition assistance to Catholic schools in the Diocese of Wilmington. This special collection is conducted at all Masses during the fourth weekend of September. In addition, invitations to participate in this fundraising effort are mailed and offered online.

This year, the collection will take place on Sept. 27-28. The funds raised from this collection are also combined with funds from the diocese’s Vision for the Future of Education Trust to assist elementary and secondary school students whose families struggle to afford the total cost of tuition. Every single family who receives tuition assistance pays for a portion of their child’s tuition. Your participation in this campaign helps to support hard-working families to make the dream of a Catholic education a reality.

What is the need?

Each year, the applications we receive for tuition assistance far outweighs the level of support we can provide. For example: Of the more than 1,000 applications, FACTS, an independent agent that analyzes the financial need of each applicant, determined that more than $7 million would be required to fulfill the maximum demand of every family qualified. And, every year, this number increases.

Thanks to the generosity of sponsors and donors like you, this campaign continues to grow and impact lives. For this 2025-2026 school year — we have provided $1,400,000 in scholarships to 836 students.

Why is Catholic education worth the investment?

Our Catholic schools develop individuals who will emerge as leaders in our communities and world. Catholic schools provide smaller class sizes, taught by passionate and committed teachers. Our students receive an education that challenges the intellectual and nurtures the spiritual, deep-rooted in our faith. An education that emphasizes service to others every day. Catholic schools develop students who emerge as leaders who promote, sustain, and inspire our world into the future.

To support Catholic education in the Diocese of Wilmington through the SHARE IN THE SPIRIT campaign, send your check to:

Share in the Spirit, Catholic Diocese of Wilmington, P.O. Box 2030, Wilmington, DE 19899-2030

For more information, visit cdow.org/ministries/development-office/share-in-the-spirit/