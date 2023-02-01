Students at St. Anthony of Padua School enjoy ice cream for Catholic Schools Week: Photo gallery

WILMINGTON — Students at St. Anthony of Padua School in Wilmington celebrated Catholic Schools Week with a sundae bar on Jan. 31. The Home and School Association provided the treat in the school cafeteria.

It was part of a week full of activities for Catholic Schools Week. Other events at St. Anthony included a canned-goods collection and the making of cards for Nemours Children’s Hospital and local businesses. Students were also scheduled to write letters to government leaders to ask for support for Catholic Schools Week, and spirit celebrations were set for Feb. 2.

All photos by Mike Lang.