Students from high schools in Catholic Diocese of Wilmington recognized with St. Francis de Sales awards

By
The Dialog
-
41
Medals await presentation by Bishop William E. Koenig at Holy Angels Church in Newark.

Bishop William E. Koenig and the Diocese of Wilmington Catholic Schools Office recognized a group of high school seniors April 30 with the 2025 St. Francis de Sales Awards Convocation.

The Saint Francis de Sales Award Medal was cast in recognition of the annual convocation.

The medal features Saint Francis de Sales, patron of the Diocese of Wilmington. The reverse side of the medal bears the invocation, “St. Francis de Sales, pray for us.”

Around the medal is the inscription “Diocese of Wilmington – Outstanding Catholic School Senior.”

Student Honorees are:

Padua Academy

Rose Casey
Naima Ellis-Daniels
Audrey Dever
Anuradha Dole
Sanya Dudeja
Aubrey Edwards
Abigail Grillo
Taylor Kozink
Sarah Voigt
Elce Walsh

 

Saints Peter & Paul High School

Cristian Botsis
Conner Bryan
Chase Handy
Victor Kleppinger
Sarah LaPointe
Samuel Mosner
Kathryn Murphy
Caroline O’Connor
Samuel Radcliffe
Isabella Trevino

 

Saint Mark’s High School

Babita Bonis
Emily Brown
Abigail Ehemann
Patrick Hogate
John Paul Klemas
Emma Nolan
Daly O’Donoghue
Cadesh Odou
Patrick Tobin
Aidan Venters

 

Archmere Academy  

Logan Bustard
Jack Chesman
Charlie Malloy
Emily Mayo
Bridget McNamara
Cullen Peterson
David Pinto
Kathryn Pyne
Helen Socorso
Meredith Victoria

 

Salesianum School

Trevor Bengal
Charles Brecht
H. Christopher Cobb
Aiden Dietrich
Elijah Ecret
Ian Fahnoe
Samuel Gibson
James Szpak
Jude Stuchlik
Tanner Williams

 

Saint Elizabeth High School

MarQuex Barrett
Sirriya Cruz
Ariel Garcia
Ne’Hemiah Hamilton
Olivia Justison
Christian Lee
Ryan McCormac
Giuliana Priest
Gabe Rabinovitch
Maddison Shields

 

Ursuline Academy

Lola Borsello
Eliza Johnson
Judith McDowell
Norah McGlinchey
Caroline Poole
Gabriella Rosato
Jordan Thayer
Olivia Valania
Sophia Wolff
Danielle Wooten

 

