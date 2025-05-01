Students from high schools in Catholic Diocese of Wilmington recognized with St. Francis de Sales awards

Students from high schools in Catholic Diocese of Wilmington recognized with St....

Bishop William E. Koenig and the Diocese of Wilmington Catholic Schools Office recognized a group of high school seniors April 30 with the 2025 St. Francis de Sales Awards Convocation.

The Saint Francis de Sales Award Medal was cast in recognition of the annual convocation.

The medal features Saint Francis de Sales, patron of the Diocese of Wilmington. The reverse side of the medal bears the invocation, “St. Francis de Sales, pray for us.”

Around the medal is the inscription “Diocese of Wilmington – Outstanding Catholic School Senior.”

Student Honorees are:

Padua Academy

Rose Casey Naima Ellis-Daniels Audrey Dever Anuradha Dole Sanya Dudeja Aubrey Edwards Abigail Grillo Taylor Kozink Sarah Voigt Elce Walsh

Saints Peter & Paul High School

Cristian Botsis Conner Bryan Chase Handy Victor Kleppinger Sarah LaPointe Samuel Mosner Kathryn Murphy Caroline O’Connor Samuel Radcliffe Isabella Trevino

Saint Mark’s High School

Babita Bonis Emily Brown Abigail Ehemann Patrick Hogate John Paul Klemas Emma Nolan Daly O’Donoghue Cadesh Odou Patrick Tobin Aidan Venters

Archmere Academy

Logan Bustard Jack Chesman Charlie Malloy Emily Mayo Bridget McNamara Cullen Peterson David Pinto Kathryn Pyne Helen Socorso Meredith Victoria

Salesianum School

Trevor Bengal Charles Brecht H. Christopher Cobb Aiden Dietrich Elijah Ecret Ian Fahnoe Samuel Gibson James Szpak Jude Stuchlik Tanner Williams

Saint Elizabeth High School

MarQuex Barrett Sirriya Cruz Ariel Garcia Ne’Hemiah Hamilton Olivia Justison Christian Lee Ryan McCormac Giuliana Priest Gabe Rabinovitch Maddison Shields

Ursuline Academy