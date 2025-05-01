Students from high schools in Catholic Diocese of Wilmington recognized with St. Francis de Sales awards

Bishop William E. Koenig and the Diocese of Wilmington Catholic Schools Office recognized a group of high school seniors April 30 with the 2025 St. Francis de Sales Awards Convocation.
The Saint Francis de Sales Award Medal was cast in recognition of the annual convocation.
The medal features Saint Francis de Sales, patron of the Diocese of Wilmington. The reverse side of the medal bears the invocation, “St. Francis de Sales, pray for us.”
Around the medal is the inscription “Diocese of Wilmington – Outstanding Catholic School Senior.”
Student Honorees are:
Padua Academy
|Rose Casey
|Naima Ellis-Daniels
|Audrey Dever
|Anuradha Dole
|Sanya Dudeja
|Aubrey Edwards
|Abigail Grillo
|Taylor Kozink
|Sarah Voigt
|Elce Walsh
Saints Peter & Paul High School
|Cristian Botsis
|Conner Bryan
|Chase Handy
|Victor Kleppinger
|Sarah LaPointe
|Samuel Mosner
|Kathryn Murphy
|Caroline O’Connor
|Samuel Radcliffe
|Isabella Trevino
Saint Mark’s High School
|Babita Bonis
|Emily Brown
|Abigail Ehemann
|Patrick Hogate
|John Paul Klemas
|Emma Nolan
|Daly O’Donoghue
|Cadesh Odou
|Patrick Tobin
|Aidan Venters
Archmere Academy
|Logan Bustard
|Jack Chesman
|Charlie Malloy
|Emily Mayo
|Bridget McNamara
|Cullen Peterson
|David Pinto
|Kathryn Pyne
|Helen Socorso
|Meredith Victoria
Salesianum School
|Trevor Bengal
|Charles Brecht
|H. Christopher Cobb
|Aiden Dietrich
|Elijah Ecret
|Ian Fahnoe
|Samuel Gibson
|James Szpak
|Jude Stuchlik
|Tanner Williams
Saint Elizabeth High School
|MarQuex Barrett
|Sirriya Cruz
|Ariel Garcia
|Ne’Hemiah Hamilton
|Olivia Justison
|Christian Lee
|Ryan McCormac
|Giuliana Priest
|Gabe Rabinovitch
|Maddison Shields
Ursuline Academy
|Lola Borsello
|Eliza Johnson
|Judith McDowell
|Norah McGlinchey
|Caroline Poole
|Gabriella Rosato
|Jordan Thayer
|Olivia Valania
|Sophia Wolff
|Danielle Wooten