‘The Lord’s vineyard is for all people’ Archbishop Joseph Kurtz tells St. Thomas More Society of Diocese of Wilmington

Archbishop Joseph Kurtz, the former president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops and retired head of the Archdiocese of Louisville, encouraged the local legal community to remember the message of peace as delivered by St. Francis of Asissi.

“The scripture speaks about the vineyard of the Lord,” the archbishop said, speaking of the day’s Gospel reading. “It is a universal call to salvation. The Lord’s vineyard is for all people.”

A Mahanoy City (Pa.) native, Archbishop Kurtz was ordained was ordained a priest to his home Diocese of Allentown in 1972 after attending St. Charles Borromeo Seminary near Philadelphia.

A current resident of the Diocese of Wilmington, the archbishop had a short trip from his home in Ocean City, Maryland, Oct. 4 to deliver the homily at the St. Thomas More Society Red Mass at St. Joseph of the Brandywine Church in Wilmington.

The archbishop joined Bishops Koenig and Malooly in celebration of the Red Mass that included other priests from the diocese.

“I chose to talk about the individual’s ability to contribute,” Archbishop Kurtz said in an interview after the Red Mass. “I think sometimes talking about divisiveness – and it’s true – has us simply become spectators. ‘Look at how bad the world is.’

“I think the call of the Red Mass is different. It’s ‘How do I look outward? How do I contribute?’ Of course, you wouldn’t have any contributions if you didn’t have any divisiveness. I chose to focus on the contributions that each person has to make.”

He returned to the message of St. Francis.

“He’s known because he doesn’t say ‘Give me peace.’ He’s known for saying ‘Make me an instrument of your peace.’ That’s the call of the noble profession,” the archbishop said.

The Saint Thomas More Society of the Catholic Diocese of Wilmington is a collection of attorneys of various faiths committed to the examples of Saint Thomas More. It was founded in 1988 with approximately 100 members of the Delaware bar. The society has grown over the years and has served the Diocese of Wilmington and members of the local bar.

The Red Mass is celebrated for lawyers, judges, law school professors, law students and government officials, marking the opening of the judicial calendar. Members of the legal profession request “guidance from the Holy Spirit for all who seek justice,” according to the society.