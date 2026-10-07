Catholic Men of Delmarva exceed expectations with 400 at first conference in Diocese of Wilmington — Day in photos

Catholic Men of Delmarva exceed expectations with 400 at first conference in...

Matthew Leonard, the founder of the online formation program Science of Sainthood, was among the keynote speakers at the inaugural Catholic Men of Delmarva conference Oct. 3 at Saint Mark’s High school.

His audience was a group of men from around the Diocese of Wilmington.

Organizers said they exceeded expectations with 388 men in attendance for the first conference sponsored by the group in the Diocese of Wilmington.

Leonard delivered one of three keynote addresses; the daylong conference also included Eucharistic adoration, confession, a presentation on vocations, and a question-and-answer session with the speakers.

Bishop Koenig was the principal celebrant at the closing Mass.

Leonard suggested the group become familiar with meditative prayer, taking time just to be silent with no distractions. That, he said, will be the hardest thing they do. It involves finding a quiet time and space, quieting the mind, talking with the Lord internally, and praying for the grace to act upon what God shows you in prayer.

We have to make the decision to act, he said.

“The question is are you ready?”