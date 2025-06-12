Ursuline Academy: ‘Everyone we encounter in life … shapes us’

I would like to begin by asking a question to my fellow graduates: “Who are you?” I can imagine that most of you would start your answers with your name, where you’re from, a sport or activity you participate in, and your status as a soon-to-be Ursuline alum. This seemingly simple question can easily be answered with a few basic sentences, but these answers only scratch the surface of who we truly are. When we were asked who we are during the college admissions process, it felt quite impossible to summarize our entire existence in only 650 words. And I’ve found that defining our legacy as Ursuline’s class of 2025 is no easy task either.

We could start by defining ourselves based on who we are on paper. We are a group of fifty-two strong, intelligent young women. We were accepted into top colleges. We’ve set athletic records and earned academic awards. We have the largest amount of athletic commits in Ursuline’s history as over 20% of our class is pursuing collegiate athletics. But quickly, I found that these definitions aren’t sufficient. Our accomplishments as a grade are wildly impressive, and should be celebrated, but that only goes so far. I noticed that when you define yourself only by what you do, or your successes or failures, it doesn’t tell the full story. So, I made it my mission today to try to best answer the simplest of questions; “Who are we?”

I recently came across a quote from Ranata Suzuki that reads, “Your heart is a mosaic of everyone you have ever loved.” There are certainly some literal interpretations of this — from collecting signatures on our white polo shirts to trading our senior photos, we’ve gathered little pieces of each other throughout our high school careers. But this quote stuck out to me for its symbolic meaning. Everyone we encounter in life, whether in fleeting moments or years upon end, shapes us. Our mannerisms, jokes, and outlooks on life are borrowed out of love — we are products of our communities, especially the Ursuline community.

We have been so blessed to experience high school with so many Ursuline sisters, and have had the privilege to spend our four years with seven different classes. Although separated by grades, we shared one common Ursuline identity that allowed us to form unbreakable bonds, shaping us into the young women we are today.

The classes of 2022 and 2023, our biggest role models, guided us through learning to be Ursuline sisters. The classes of 2024 and 2026, with whom we’ve had the longest time to form friendships, taught us to approach hard goodbyes with grace and love. And the classes of 2027 and 2028, who made the bittersweet experience of becoming an upperclassman a little more sweet, reminded us what life is all about- sisterhood.

And last, but certainly not least, thank you to the class of 2025. The friendships I’ve formed from this group are among the most valued in my life. From our swim team’s big wins, to our AP Physics group tests, to figuring out where to spend Flex, your passion and energy kept me inspired.

For me, my family makes up many pieces of my mosaic. To my family here to support me today, thank you for all that you are. I’ve been blessed with the best family in the world. To say that I see you in me would be a privilege, so I strive to be like you in all that I do. I hope to reflect my sister’s ability to light up a room and my brother’s ability to make anyone laugh. I hope to reflect my mother’s creativity and altruism, and her never-ending passion for who and what she loves most. And I hope to reflect my father’s unique perspectives and dedication to all that he does. You constantly challenge me to view the world differently, and you taught me how to always work hard. Our family unit composes the pieces of me I cherish most, and I hope the world knows you when they see me.

While WHO we love makes up the mosaic of our hearts, we are more importantly defined by HOW we love. I think at our closing mass just last week Father Brian summarized this nicely. Although we were all a little confused when he started his homily wearing a trenchcoat and carrying a magnifying glass, his message was clear- God lives in all of us, so we need to act like it. Each of us were created in God’s image – we are temples of the Holy Spirit, called to bring God’s love into the world. In other words, we are children of the Lord. This is a prestigious title, so wear it with pride, but understand that this comes with great responsibility. In Matthew 25, Jesus explains to His disciples that every action we do to others is an action done to God. Every act of love or charity honors the Lord. So, to my fellow graduates, I invite you to reflect on your high school experiences. Have you always loved your sisters like Jesus would? Have you consistently approached each day aiming to bring the love of God into the world, even to those you aren’t close with, or perceive to be below you? I encourage you to continue to reflect on these questions, and always strive to be the person that makes others feel safe, included, and welcomed in college and beyond.

Although the most important part of how we define ourselves is our place in our community, as opposed to our accolades, this doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t do things in college – in fact, I encourage you to do as much as you can! Become a pole vaulter. Perform in a spring musical. Solve a 14 hour math problem with the math league team. Grab a friend and be the first, and only, people on the dance floor, even if you know everyone’s watching. In whatever you choose to do, work hard no matter what, and chase your goals with passion and determination. Be your authentic self in all that you do, but remember that your results don’t define who you are- your heart does.

While I know we’re all excited and beyond ready to graduate, a common fear I’ve noticed is that of never seeing some of our friends again. While part of me shares this fear, I see things a bit differently. In each of us, I see the 363 pieces of an Ursuline mosaic that make us who we are. Ursuline will always be a part of us, and when you feel far from your sisters, I encourage you to look inside yourself. Beyond graduation, be the community that we so dearly love. So when you’re inevitably asked in the future who you are, when we’re no longer limited to 650 words, I hope you all know that you are intelligent, brave, creative, and strong young women. I hope you wear the identity of a student, athlete, doctor, engineer, or whatever you aspire to be with pride. Always remember that we ARE doers, trailblazing the way to a brighter future. But at the core, we are children of the Lord, called to be the salt of the earth and instruments of God’s peace. Love fearlessly and humbly. At the end of the day, you are who you love.