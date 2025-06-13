Veteran Maryland educator David Stofa to take over as principal of Most Blessed Sacrament School in Berlin, Maryand

Veteran Maryland educator David Stofa to take over as principal of Most...

A longtime Maryland educator will be taking over this year at Most Blessed Sacrament School in Berlin, Maryland.

Diocese of Wilmington Bishop William E. Koenig has appointed David P. Stofa as the next principal of Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic School, effective July 1.

“Recently, Eric Harper, principal-designate for Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic School, informed me that he was unable to fulfill his commitment for the upcoming year,” Superintendent Lou De Angelo wrote in a letter to the school community.

Stofa is a veteran principal, concluding this year as principal of North Dorchester High School in Hurlock, Md., a position he has held since 2020. Before that, Stofa was county director of athletics, school safety and security, and transportation manager for Talbot County Public Schools.

He has been principal of Easton High School and Easton Elementary School (Talbot County), and Greensboro Elementary School (Caroline County). Stofa has been an assistant principal in two elementary schools in Caroline County. He began his career as an elementary teacher in Grades 1, 4, and 5.

Stofa has an elementary education degree from Salisbury University and a masters in school administration from Bowie State University.

Stofa attended Catholic school in Silver Spring, Maryland, and graduated from St. John’s College High School, Washington. He and his wife have been members of Saints Peter & Paul Church, Easton, Maryland, for more than 40 years where they raised their three sons in the faith. Two of his children attended St. Mary’s High School, Annapolis, Maryland.

Stofa said in a statement issued by the diocese Catholic Schools Office he looks forward to his new role and welcomes the opportunity to show “how my experience and passion align with the mission of Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic School.”