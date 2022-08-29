Warm weather, sunny skies greet students and staff for first day of school in Diocese of Wilmington — Photo gallery

Warm temperatures and sunny skies, along with refreshed teachers and administrators, greeted students on the first day of school in the Diocese of Wilmington.

Superintendent Lou De Angelo joined Rachael Casey, first-year principal at St. Ann’s, and Pastor Father John Mink in welcoming students to the elementary school in Wilmington.

Casey served two years at Saint Mark’s High School, where she was the director of academic partnerships. Before that, she worked in a variety of positions at St. Thomas More Academy, including teacher, dean of students and principal.

De Angelo set the tone for the new year in a column published last week in the Dialog.

“The theme for Catholic education and for Catholic Charities in 2022-2023 is rooted in the message to the Corinthians – One Body in Christ. In education and charitable works, Catholic schools and agencies will focus not only on the ways that each person contributes to the overall work of the Church in forming the Body of Christ, but also that without any one member the Body of Christ would be incomplete.”

Do you have photos from your first day of school in the diocese? Email one or two with a subject line “first day” to Dialog Editor Joseph P. Owens at jowens@thedialog.org. Include a sentence or two about what is happening in the photo so we can consider them for publication.